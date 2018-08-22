HOLMEN — Jerome “Jerry” Nelson, 73, of Holmen passed peacefully at his home surrounded by his family Monday, Aug. 20, 2018.
A celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, at Holmen Lutheran Church, with visitation two hours prior to the service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A luncheon will follow the service in the Fellowship Hall of Holmen Lutheran and then burial at Neshonoc Cemetery in West Salem. Pastor Matt and Pastor Allison from Holmen Lutheran and Dickinson’s Funeral Home are assisting the family.
Jerry was born April 9, 1945, to Joyce and Delores (Meyer) Nelson. He enjoyed reading, cooking, baking, watching television, being outdoors, playing cards and was a lover of animals. What gave him the most joy and happiness though was spending time with his family when they got together to play cards, have cookouts, celebrate holidays and birthdays, or just enjoy each other’s company. There was always a lot of laughter.
Jerry’s life, love, and memory will forever be cherished by his three daughters, Dawn Nelson Halverson of Inver Grove Heights, Minn., Sherri Nelson Mooney of Holmen and Karen Nelson Wiese (partner, Dale Clingenpeel) of Holmen; four grandchildren, Brandon (Dakotah) Wiese, Katelynn Wiese, Jacob Halverson and Benjamin Mooney; one brother, Jim (Cheryl) Nelson of Galesville; ex-wife, Mary Miller; family friend, Margaret Given; and his nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joyce and Delores; a younger brother, Daniel; son-in-law, Richard Mooney; and his special aunt, Rosalie (Willard) Bjerke.
Jerry’s family wishes to express their sincere thanks to the hospital and hospice staff from Gundersen Health System for their care in the past weeks, as well as to the many friends and family members who have reached out during this difficult time.