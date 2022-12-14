LA CROSSE — Jerome “Jerry” Roesler of La Crosse, Wisconsin, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully on December 12, 2022, at 80 years old.

Jerry was born on September 8, 1942, to Kenneth and Irene Roesler. He graduated from Aquinas High School in 1960. Jerry married his wife, Elizabeth “Betty” Olson, on October 24, 1964, and they enjoyed 58 beautiful years together. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Irene Roesler.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Betty, and their four children: Tim (Marcene) Roesler of Phoenix, Ariz; Terry (Shannon) Roesler of Onalaska, Wis.; Janis (Sean) Wescott of Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.; Todd (Katherine) Roesler of Third Lake, Ill.; grandchildren: Alec, Sarah, Julia, Hailey, Sydnee and Sawyer; and siblings: Barbara (Larry) Quillin, Mary (Jeff) Kent, Bernie (Judy) Roesler, Pat (Kathy) Roesler.

Jerry began working for the Diocese of La Crosse in 1964, retiring in 2017 after 54 years of employment. Jerry was a fixture at Holy Cross Diocesan Center where he worked as the Director of maintenance. Jerry and Betty raised their family on the Holy Cross grounds and lived in the apartment attached to the power plant for 58 years. In addition to his talents working for the Diocese, Jerry joined the Shelby Fire Department in 1966 as a volunteer firefighter. Throughout his more than 50 years of service, he served in many positions including Captain and First Responder.

Jerry was most proud of his motto that he shared often with his co-workers, “Compassion is always in style.” One of Jerry’s many passions was farming. He was raised on his parents’ farm on Highway 14 and from a young age, developed a strong work ethic. Over the years, he grew a variety of crops and raised 35 or more steers annually. Jerry loved spending time with family and was an active member of St. Pius then Mary, Mother of the Church parishes. He was fond of spending time with his family and adored family celebrations. He especially looked forward to the annual Roesler family picnic attended by many branches of the Roesler family.

The family would like to thank Brookdale of La Crosse as well as Mayo Clinic Hospice who took such good care of Jerry in his final months. The Mass of Christian Burial for Jerry will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 17, at Mary, Mother of the Church Parish of La Crosse, 2006 Weston Street, La Crosse, Wis. Friends and family may call from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, December 16, at Mary, Mother of the Church as well as one hour prior to the Mass on Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.