LA CROSSE—Jerry A. Oliver, 78, of La Crosse, WI passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at the Tomah VA Medical Center. Graveside services with military honors will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, November 28, 2022 at Mormon Coulee Memorial Park, La Crosse. Schumacher – Kish Funeral & Cremation Services, La Crosse Chapel is assisting the family.