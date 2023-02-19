Jerry Doyle Green
CATARACT - Jerry Doyle Green, 76, of rural Cataract, WI, passed away Saturday, February 11, 2023, at the Veterans Hospital in Tomah, WI.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, February 25, 2023, 2:00 P.M. at the Torkelson Funeral Home, 1132 Angelo Rd. of Sparta, WI. Father Eric Berns will officiate. Family and friends are invited for visitation on Saturday from 11:00 A.M. until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial with full military honors will be held at a later date in the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Cashton, WI.
The Torkelson Funeral Home, 1132 Angelo Rd. of Sparta, WI, is assisting the family with details. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.