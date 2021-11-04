Jerry “Jock” E. Hastings, 84 of rural Chaseburg, died Tuesday November 2, 2021 at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. He was born January 16, 1937 to Alvin and Delores (Steinke) Hastings. He married LaVonne Grosskopf on June 12, 1957 at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in La Crosse. He served in the U.S. Army from 1961-63 and was stationed in Germany.

Jock operated a milk route for several years and then drove truck for Clean Towel Laundry (Aramark) for several years, Machine Products for over 30 years and then Guardian Building Supply where he retired in 2013. He was also a farmer. He and LaVonne operated the Shady Rest in Chaseburg for 16 years. Jock was a member of the Lower Coon Valley Lutheran Church and the Genoa Legion. He loved mind game puzzles, creatively making things for his family and was an avid outdoorsman.

Survivors include his children: Jeff Hastings (Misti) of Viroqua, Jerilyn Futch (Julian Niemyjski) of Viroqua and Shawn Hastings (Gail) of Chaseburg, Lisa (Dave) DeSimone; son-in-law Scott (Julie) Gaethke; grandchildren: Amanda (Allen), Brooke (Brandon), Chase (Jillian) Jessica (Nate), Matthew, Jana (Coty), Allyson (Kody), Nicole (Brett) and Cassie (TJ); great grandchildren: Braxton, Wyatt, Gage, Emmett, Ryker, Rose, Clara, Sophia, Alexander, Jazmin, William, Lincoln, Natalie, Octavia, Onyx, Trinity, Dezmon, Vayda, Evelyn and one on the way; a sister, Margie Dennison; many nieces, nephews and special friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter Kelly; a sister, Judith McClellan and two brothers: Dan and Carl.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday November 5, 2021 at the Lower Coon Valley Lutheran Church, rural Chaseburg. Rev. Donald Fox will officiate with burial in the church cemetery. A visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until service time at the church. The Seland Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Lower Coon Valley Lutheran Church.

A special thank you to Gail Kraus for all the care she gave to Jock over the years.