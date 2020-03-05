Jess Whitewater

FRENCH ISLAND — Jess Whitewater, 89, of French Island passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Tomah Veterans Administration Medical Center, Tomah. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Woodruff Chapel, 4239 Mormon Coulee Road, La Crosse. In keeping with the Ho-Chuck burial tradition, Richard Mann with the Ho-Chunk Nation will officiate burial. Burial will military honors will be in the French Island Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. To view the obituary in it’s entirety and offer his family online condolences, please visit the funeral homes website at www.jandtfredrickson.com.

