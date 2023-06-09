SPARTA—Jesse James Long, 87, of Sparta, WI, passed away May 21, 2023, at his home outside of Sparta. Memorial Services will be held Saturday, June 10, 2023, 11:00 a.m. at the Masonic Temple, 520 E. Saratoga St., Tomah, WI. Burial with full military honors will follow in the Woodlawn Cemetery, Sparta, WI. Family and friends are invited for visitation Saturday, at the Masonic Temple from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Sparta, WI, is assisting the family with details. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.