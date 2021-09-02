Jewell R. Gallentine
Jewell R Gallentine, age 95, died Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at St Michael's Assisted Living Facility in Fountain City, WI.
Jewell was born July 27, 1926 in Austin, MN the daughter of James and Eunice (Unger) Gallentine. She graduated High School from Austin, MN and later from Western Wisconsin Technical College in La Crosse, WI. Jewell was united in marriage with Richard Blowers on November 5, 1945 and was later divorced.
Jewell worked for many great organizations in La Crosse throughout her career including Quillin's IGA, Oak Grove Cemetery Association and eventually retiring from the Financial Aide Department at the University of Wisconsin – La Crosse as an accountant.
Jewell was known for her love of birds, specifically Cardinals of which she had hundreds. She also loved to read, bake and cook for her family, correspond with cards and letters to friends and family and travel. After her retirement, Jewell met the love of her life, Ervin Mieden. The two of them settled in Muscoda WI. There they enjoyed spending time with friends and family, traveling in their camper, hunting and much more.
Jewell is survived by two daughters: Nancy Wright of Stanley, WI and Peggy (Gary) Severson of Sparta, WI; two sons: David (Lori) Blowers and Dean "Dino" Blowers both of La Crosse, WI. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren: Robert "Bobby" Schneider, Steven (Jennifer) Schneider, Tina Wright, Amy (Troy) Hollowitsch, Robin Wright, Krista (Cory) Wilson, Dana Leisgang, Jeremy (Tracy) Blowers, Tiffany Blowers, and Kayla (Paul) Beron; along with many great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and Mieden family members who she considered her own.
Jewell was preceded in death by her parents, her two brothers, her sister, her daughter, Judith "Judy" Schneider and her soulmate Ervin "Erv" Mieden. A small graveside ceremony will be held for Jewell at Oak Grove Cemetery in Austin MN at 1:00 PM on Saturday, September 25, 2021.
Special thanks to St Michael's Assisted Living Facility Staff, Winona Health Hospice Staff and the many other volunteers who visited and assisted with Jewell's care. The family cannot thank you enough!Schumacher – Kish Funeral & Cremation Services, La Crosse Chapel is assisting the family. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.