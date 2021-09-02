Jewell R. Gallentine

Jewell R Gallentine, age 95, died Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at St Michael's Assisted Living Facility in Fountain City, WI.

Jewell was born July 27, 1926 in Austin, MN the daughter of James and Eunice (Unger) Gallentine. She graduated High School from Austin, MN and later from Western Wisconsin Technical College in La Crosse, WI. Jewell was united in marriage with Richard Blowers on November 5, 1945 and was later divorced.

Jewell worked for many great organizations in La Crosse throughout her career including Quillin's IGA, Oak Grove Cemetery Association and eventually retiring from the Financial Aide Department at the University of Wisconsin – La Crosse as an accountant.

Jewell was known for her love of birds, specifically Cardinals of which she had hundreds. She also loved to read, bake and cook for her family, correspond with cards and letters to friends and family and travel. After her retirement, Jewell met the love of her life, Ervin Mieden. The two of them settled in Muscoda WI. There they enjoyed spending time with friends and family, traveling in their camper, hunting and much more.