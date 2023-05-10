HOLMEN—Jill C. Zuberbier, 69, of Holmen, Wisconsin passed away peacefully surrounded by family on May 6, 2023. She was born on December 3, 1953. Visitation will be at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1201 Main St, Onalaska on Friday, May 12 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and again on Saturday, May 13 at 10:00 a.m. with the funeral service to begin at 11:00 a.m.
To view her obituary in its entirety and leave her family online condolences, please visit the funeral homes website at www.DickinsonFuneralHomes.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to Luther High School or St. Pauls (Lutheran Church) Grateful and Growing.