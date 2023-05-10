HOLMEN—Jill C. Zuberbier, 69, of Holmen, Wisconsin passed away peacefully surrounded by family on May 6, 2023. She was born on December 3, 1953. Visitation will be at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1201 Main St, Onalaska on Friday, May 12 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and again on Saturday, May 13 at 10:00 a.m. with the funeral service to begin at 11:00 a.m.