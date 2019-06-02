{{featured_button_text}}

ONALASKA/HOUSTON, Minn. — Jill F. Witt, 70, of Onalaska, formerly of Houston passed away peacefully Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. She was born Sept. 27, 1948, to Dale and Lois (Nimocks) Witt. A celebration of life will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.

