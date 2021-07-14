VIROQUA—Jim “Bucky” Burkhardt, age 76, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 11, 2021, surrounded by his family at Gundersen Lutheran Hospital in La Crosse, WI, after a battle with leukemia. He was born on March 31, 1945 to Kenneth and Margaret Burkhardt. He married his best friend and love of his life, Joan Noggle, in 1966.

Jim graduated from Viroqua High School in 1963, where he played football, baseball, and basketball. He earned a Bachelor of Science Degree from University of Wisconsin, La Crosse. He worked at NCR in Viroqua for over 30 years, where he made many good friends. He was also the best bartender that Nate’s Supper Club ever had. Jim enjoyed spending time with his kids and grandkids; attending school and sporting events; playing cards; and watching games shows, cartoons and old westerns. Known as Bucky to his country club buddies, he played golf at Viroqua Hills Golf Course for 63 years and served on the board for two terms. He loved rooting for the Packers, Badgers and Brewers; boating on the water with family; and sipping a cold one on the deck.