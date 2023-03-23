COLFAX—Jim Pabich, age 86, of Thorp, then Chippewa Falls, and lately of Colfax, WI, died on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at the Colfax Health and Rehabilitation Center, in Colfax.

Jim was born in 1936, in Thorp, to Joe and Josie (Papierniak) Pabich. He was the third of three brothers the older brothers being: Dick (Blanche), and Hank (Shirley). Two sisters followed: Mary Ellen (Andrews) and Barbara (Bodner-Johnson). Like many during that time, Jim survived a bout with polio, which he contracted as a baby.

After high school he attended business school before returning to Thorp, where he started working at his father’s store, Pabich’s Food Mart.

He married (Ruth), and had two sons and later a daughter. In 1967 Jim took over the store from his father. In 1975 he opened a bigger store: Pabich’s Supermarket. He ran that larger operation until he retired in the early 2000s.

Jim relished a good Supper Club. He liked playing cards and board games with his friends and family, and roaming craft fairs for artifacts like coin banks made out of antique mail cubbies and copper sculptures of Elvis. He enjoyed puzzles and oak furniture.

For years he struggled passionately but with varying results to heat a good-sized house through Wisconsin winters with only the firewood he collected obsessively through the rest of the year. He will be missed.

He leaves behind his sisters: Mary Ellen and Barbara; his kids: Mike (Beth), Randall, and Carrie (Moore); his step kids: Lee and Jerrene; and four grandkids: Nick, Oliver, Tom, and Max. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, and his brothers: Dick and Hank. It is presumed the brothers are together somewhere, once again raising hell.

A memorial mass was held on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Notre Dame Church, 117 Allen St., Chippewa Falls, with Father Brandon Gunther officiating. Visitation was one hour prior to the service at the church.

