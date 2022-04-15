Jim S. Beardmore

TOMAH—Jim (James S.) Beardmore, 70, of Tomah, WI, died Monday, April 4, 2022, at his home. He was born on October 4, 1951, to Donald and Dorothy (Albrechtson) Beardmore in La Crosse, WI.

Jim spent his childhood in Gays Mills, WI, and youth in Waterford, WI, graduating from Waterford Union High School in 1969.

Jim served in the Air Force and received an Honorable Discharge with the rank of Sergeant. After his military service Jim attended UW – La Crosse where he earned a Bachelor’s Degree.

Jim was a member of Bible Evangelical Free Church in Tomah. He loved participating at his church where he was a thoughtful, kind and generous friend to many. He enjoyed drives in the country, visiting with family and friends, fishing and treasure hunting with his metal detection equipment.

He worked at Liberty Village Assisted Living in Tomah, WI, as a CNA. Jim felt that caring for others, particularly within the Memory Unit, was his true calling in life. This was particularly demonstrated by the devoted care he provided his father Donald through his last years and end of life.

Jim is survived by his brothers: Greg (Mary) Beardmore and Doug (Cindy) Beardmore; nieces and nephews: Dan Beardmore, Kate Beardmore, Elizabeth Beardmore and Michael Beardmore.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Donald and Dorothy Beardmore of Beloit, WI.

A celebration of Jim’s life will be held at 12:30 p.m. on May 1, 2022, at the Bible Evangelical Free Church, 625 W Veterans St., Tomah, WI 54660, with full military honors. Fellowship with family and friends will begin at 12:00 noon at the church. A luncheon will follow the service at the church.

