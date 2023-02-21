Joan Catherine Morkrid, age 86, of Holmen, formerly of Viroqua and Viola, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Saturday, February 18, 2023. She was born on December 5, 1936, in rural Viroqua to Clair and Florence (Kinder) Morrison. Joan graduated from Viroqua High School and started her banking career shortly after graduating. She married Earl Morkrid on February 4, 1956, and they celebrated 56 years of marriage before Earl’s death on January 9, 2013. Joan spent her entire working career in the banking industry, working at the State Bank of Viroqua and retired as Vice-President. In addition to her professional career, she farmed along side Earl. She enjoyed mushroom hunting, fishing, traveling, camping, reading, politics, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets.

Blessed be our memories of Joan Catherine Morkrid.

Survivors include her daughters, Kathy (Tom) Kaiser of Trempealeau, WI, Kay (Mark) Metcalf of Holmen, WI; grandchildren: Jennifer (Eric Mckay) Hemmersbach, Angela Kaiser, Peter (Veronica) Kaiser, Amber (Chris Rinkenberger) Metcalf, and Megan (Jeff) Ellenz; 11 great-grandchildren; siblings: Clair (Lila) Morrison Jr., Jane (Orlan) Kolstad, and Norman (Zelda) Morrison; sisters-in-law: Gloria McCarter, Karen Larson, and Shirley (Robert) Kelsey; many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Joan was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Earl; brother, Kenneth “Mike” (Bonnie) Fish; sister, Beverly (George) Phetteplace; her mother-in-law, Fern Morkrid; father-in-law, Martin Morkrid; sisters and brothers-in-law: Selma Jean, SFC Kenneth, Harlan Johnson, James McCarter, Diane (Bill) Johnson- Bross, and Ted Larson.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home in Viroqua. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Joan will be laid to rest at the Viroqua Cemetery. A luncheon will be held at the funeral home following the burial. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.

Joan’s family would like to thank the wonderful staff members of the Onalaska Care Center for the compassionate care they provided to Joan.