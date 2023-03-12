LA CROSSE — Joan (Davis) Sweek, 81, of La Crosse, passed away peacefully on March 7, 2023, at Meadowbrook Nursing Home in Black River Falls, Wis., surrounded by her loving family.

Memorial services will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at Fredrickson Funeral Home, Woodruff Chapel, 4239 Mormon Coulee Road, La Crosse. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.

