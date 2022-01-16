Joan E. Larson

Joan attended St. Thomas Aquinas High School in LaCrosse, Wisconsin and then obtained her bachelor’s degree in education from St. Catherine University in St. Paul, Minnesota. She taught elementary school in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and California for eleven years before marrying Ralph in 1966. After having children, she taught religious education classes at St. Patrick’s Church of Edina. Joan loved to garden and was a great appreciator of nature, enjoying visits to the University of Minnesota Landscape Arboretum. She also enjoyed travel and in particular, her trips to southwest Florida with Ralph. She dearly loved her granddaughters, attending their school events, and celebrating special occasions with family. Throughout her life, Joan was an avid Notre Dame football fan, following in the tradition of her father, “Augie,” who was student manager for the Notre Dame football team and personal secretary to Knute Rockne from 1928 to 1929.