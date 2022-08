WEST SALEM — Joan E. Leonard, 77, of West Salem died on Monday, August 1, 2022, at the Mulder Health Center. She was born on April 3, 1945, in La Crosse to Roger and Anne (Poss) La Fleur. Joan was an active church member and enjoyed bible study. She was an avid golfer and enjoyed watching the Brewers and Cubs.

She is survived by four brothers: Roger (Marcey) La Fleur, Paul (Roberta) La Fleur, Vernon (Michelle) La Fleur and William La Fleur; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and a sister-in-law, Lindy La Fleur.

Memorial services will be held on Friday, August 12, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at New Amsterdam Presbyterian Church. Burial will follow in the Green Mound Cemetery, Holmen. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.