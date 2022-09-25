Joan Ekberg, age 90, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at the Onalaska Care Center. We are heartbroken as Mom was the most loved centerpiece of our family. Joan was born in Chicago, Ill., on February 13, 1932, to Pieter and Teuntje Van Beek. Her family immigrated from Holland thru Ellis Island to America, and she was the only one of her family born here. She met Edward Ekberg, the love of her life, in Wisconsin Dells while roller skating and where they both graduated high school. They married in 1951 and had three daughters. Mom stayed home with us but later worked as a bookkeeper for the Wisconsin Barge Lines and Midwest Gas. She enjoyed collecting antiques and became an antique dealer, having a booth at the Antique Center. She loved auctions, estate sales and rummage sales. Joan enjoyed feeding the birds and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren loved to help Gram feed them and fill the special dish with just the right amount.

Joan was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, La Crosse, until it closed, a difficult time for all St. Paul members. She enjoyed being part of St. Paul's S.E.W. group making quilts for Lutheran World Relief.

Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her everything. She loved them dearly and was so proud of them all. The first thing she would ask was how everyone was doing, each being so special to her. She would do anything for us. She was such a treasure being a very humble, kind, beautiful woman of great faith. Ed passed in his 50s and Joan had to become independent and remained positive, not losing faith, and persevered. Joan made our family holidays so special, her traditional meal, lots of cookies and sweets, and the annual hiding of the Christmas elves and Easter eggs. Joan was an avid Packer fan.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Ekberg; daughters, Barb Kiehne and Sue Ekberg; her parents; her sister, Florence Stamos, and four brothers, Harry Van Beek, Nicholas Van Beek, Peter Van Beek and John Van Beek.

Joan is survived by her daughter, Cathy Hilton (Dick); their children, William Hilton (Elizabeth), Jennifer Parsons (Brian). Sue's son, Han Auyeung. Barb's children, Paul Kiehne and Korin Sackmann (Dan). Great-grandchildren, Ashlyn and Evan Hilton, Elanore and Abel Parsons and William Sackmann, along with son-in-law Gary Kiehne and former son-in-law, Jim Auyeung, along with many nieces and nephews.

Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services is assisting the family. A private memorial will be held. Burial will be at Mormon Coulee Memorial Park Cemetery.

Thank you to all of her good friends that kept in touch with her … you were all very special to her. We want to thank all the staff at the Onalaska Care Center for the best possible compassionate and personal care. Joan appreciated you all. Also thank you to the staff on the 6th Floor Surgery and Digestive Department at Gundersen Health System for their excellent and compassionate care of Joan after her surgery.

Joan will be forever loved, remembered, and missed so much until we meet again.