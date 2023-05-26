Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

ANCHORAGE, AK—Joan Elizabeth Matthews, who enjoyed being called “Grammy” by not only her grandchildren, but by most people she came in contact with, passed away on May 12, 2023 at Providence Hospital in Anchorage, AK following a very brief illness.

Joan was born in Chippewa Falls, WI to John and Caroline Goettl on October 14, 1942. Joan was raised on the family farm with her five sisters and three brothers. She is survived by all sisters and one brother.

Joan was preceeded in death by her son, Riky and husband, Morris and is survived by her children: Karlyn (Mike) Herrera, and David (Victoria) Matthews; granddaughters: Amanda Matthews and Erica Tresham; grandsons: Derek and Spenser O’Neill; and five great-grandchildren.

Joan married Morris Matthews on August 19, 1961. She was a military wife who raised her children all over the country.

Joan was an adventurer who exposed her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren to various cultures and influences during her lifetime.

Joan held many jobs in her life that she was quite proud of, but her real passion(s) started after she retired.

She became involved in the Alaska Special Olympics as a fund raiser, mentor and all around fan. Later in her retirement she became a personal care attendant to many people and families in the Mat-Su Valley.

She was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post 35, VMW Post 9365, and AMVETS Post 9 in Wasilla, and a 40+ year member of Sacred Heart Parish. If there was work to be done to support others Joan was available and willing to help in any manner that she could.

A private funeral was held at JBER National Cemetery in Anchorage, AK on May 22, 2023, and a Celebration of Life will be held at the American Legion Post 35 in Wasilla, AK on June 17, 2023 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.