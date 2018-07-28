LA CROSSE/SEBRING, Fla. — Joan Elizabeth Pickett, 70, of La Crosse and previously of Sebring died Wednesday, July 25, 2018, at the Benedictine Villa in La Crosse.
She was born Oct. 30, 1947, to Elden and Elizabeth (Langhofer) Bruha in La Crosse.
Joan is survived by her daughters, Kris Hendrick (Mark Roesler) of Coon Valley, Kerry (Eric) Pederson of Madison, Wis.; four grandchildren, Liz and Jake Wuensch, Sara and Emily Pederson; and Jim’s family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Pickett; parents; and brothers, Elden “Butch” and Tom.
To honor Joan’s wishes, no services will be held. If you wish to do something in her honor, please consider donating a pint of blood in her memory.
