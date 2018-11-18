SENECA — Accepting God’s will, Joan Loretta Hartley, 81, of Seneca passed peacefully Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, in Viroqua, surrounded by her family.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 20, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Seneca, with the Rev. Samuel Martin celebrating and burial will be in the church cemetery. Friends may call from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 19, with a rosary at 4 p.m. and one hour prior to Mass Tuesday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the Seneca Educational Foundation or St. Patrick's Parish. The family would like to thank the staff at Maplewood Care Center in Viroqua. The Garrity Funeral Home of Prairie du Chien, is assisting the family.