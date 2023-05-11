Joan “Joni” Jacobson passed away on May 3, 2023, at the age of 81. Joni was a longtime resident of Winona and had resided in Ocala, Florida, for the past 10 years.

Joni was born in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, on Nov. 18, 1941, to Rodney and Alice Brown. During her childhood, she lived in Eau Claire, Winona and San Francisco. After attending the University of Wisconsin, she lived in Houston, Texas, for several years before returning to Winona, where she met and married Bob Jacobson, her loving partner of 40 years.

Joni was active in sports and managed the Winona Country Club tennis program, coached both the Cotter High School and Winona State University women’s tennis teams, was the managing director of St. T’s Tennis & Sports and was involved in countless volunteer activities throughout her life. In retirement, she and Bob lived in Marana, Arizona, for 10 years before moving to Ocala.

Joni loved throwing parties and organizing fun events and was always the life of the party. She made friends and was part of numerous groups wherever she resided. Joni will be remembered fondly and was fortunate enough to touch the hearts of many friends.

Joni is survived by her husband, Bob; her three sons, Mark Herrmann of Willow Springs, North Carolina, Michael (Karin) Herrmann of Naples, Florida, and David (Kelly) Herrmann of Wesley Chapel, Florida; stepdaughter Jill Bratberg of Trempealeau, Wisconsin; and grandchildren Zach Herrmann, Courtney (Adam) Noe, Matthew, Andrew, and Jacob Herrmann, Kendal and Axel Herrmann, Avali, Boden, and Kayli Bratberg; and great-grandchild Charles Wrenner Noe.

A celebration of life gathering will take place on May 17 in Ocala. Joni will be deeply missed by all who knew her, but her legacy of kindness, passion and generosity will live on.