BARNES, Wis./APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. — Joan (Jos) Marilyn Clements, 90, of Barnes, Wis., Apache Junction, Ariz., formally of Spring Valley, Wis., passed away on April 22, 2023, from natural causes at the Lund Comfort Care Center in Apache Junction, surrounded by her loved ones.

She is survived by her husband, James Darwin Clements; four children: Cindy (Mike) Foat, Rocky James (Barb) Clements, Daniel (Joseph) Clements, and Crissy (Bruce) Johnson; six grandchildren: Cory (Anna) Johnson, Nicolas (Sara) Henley, Stoney (Krystal) Clements, Brandon (Michelle) Clements, Jessica Clements, and Michael Johnson; 14 great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Frank.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Mabel Tetzloff, and sister, Marlys Tetzloff.

A Celebration of Joan’s Life will be held at the residence of her son, Daniel Clements, on the June 25, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at W8565 Highway 70, Spooner, WI 54801. A luncheon will be served.