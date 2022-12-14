 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Joan L. Roberts

Joan L. Roberts

LA CROSSE — Joan L. Roberts, 73, of La Crosse passed away Saturday, December 10, 2022, at home.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 19, 2022, at English Lutheran Church, 1509 King St., La Crosse. A visitation will be held on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 1425 Jackson St., La Crosse, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and again at the church on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until time of service.

For a complete obituary or to share online condolences, please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

A winter guide for trail safety

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News