BRILLION — Joan L. Zutz, age 96, of Brillion, passed away on Friday, March 24, 2023, at Brillion West Haven.

Joan was born on January 26, 1927, in La Crosse, Wis., daughter of the late Fred and Elida (Lee) Henry. She was a graduate of Logan High School in La Crosse, class of 1945. She went on to further her education at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, earning her Bachelor’s Degree in Education in 1948, with a major in history and minors in French, English and library science. She then earned her Master’s Degree at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh in Library Science. Joan taught at Brillion High School and became the High School Librarian until she retired in 1986. She was a longtime member of the Brillion Public Library Board and the Manitowoc Calumet County Library Board.

On June 30, 1951, she married Hugo C. Zutz in La Crosse. He preceded her in death on September 12, 2018. Joan enjoyed playing the piano, knitting, reading, ice skating, traveling, and baking Christmas cookies and caramel rolls. Joan loved her family and her visits with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Joan consistently saw the good in people of all ages. She was upbeat and positive and she expressed a genuine interest in others. Joan was a strong, selfless woman. This was evidenced in her last years at West Haven. While she was being cared for, Joan would always ask about the welfare of the staff. She touched the hearts of all who came to know her, young and old alike. She will be greatly missed.

From a young age, Joan had firm faith in the Lord. In her last weeks this faith reassured and guided her as she prepared once again to see Hugo in Heaven.

Survivors include her four sons: Randall (Susan) Zutz, Jeff (Sarah) Zutz, Greg (Betsy) Zutz, Peter Zutz; seven grandchildren: Alice (Alex), Clare (Bobby), Aaron (Natalie), Amelia (Andy), Andrew, Adam, Maria (Adam); and three great-grandchildren: Rhone, Henry and Arden.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at St. Bartholomew Lutheran Church in Brillion. Officiating at the service will be Rev. Joshua Brandmahl. Burial will be in the Brillion Community Cemetery.Friends may call at the church on Saturday morning from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Brillion West Haven for their care and compassion shown toward Mom and our family.Memorials can be shared, in Joan’s name, with The American Cancer Society and the Brillion Public Library.

The Pielhop Wieting Funeral Homes of Brillion & Reedsville are assisting the family with funeral arrangements.