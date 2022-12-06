LABADIE, Mo. — Joan LaFone Ford, 92, of Labadie, Missouri, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Oak Pointe of Washington in Washington, Missouri, after a brief battle with cancer.

Joan was born on Feb. 20, 1930, in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, to Homer and Eleanor (Steinmetz) Peloquin. She graduated from McDonell High School in 1948. Joan loved her years as a cheerleader and could still remember the names of all the players along with their jersey numbers.

Joan completed cosmetology school after graduation and worked at Betty B’s House of Beauty for about five years.

Joan was united in marriage to Duane B. Ford on Sept. 20, 1952, at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Chippewa Falls. She spent 20 years as an Army wife and mother enjoying travels to Germany, Canada and several bases in the United States.

After Duane retired, they owned and operated The Lake Aire Motel and Lake Shore Resort on Lake Wissota and the Chippewa Carding Mill in Chippewa Falls.

Anyone who spent time with Joan would be entertained or influenced by her fun and optimistic personality. She found pleasure in the simple things in life. You could find her singing or dancing with her own style on a dance floor or in her home. Joan loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and playing games like Bridge, 500 and Dominoes. She didn’t take herself too seriously and always had a positive attitude. Her heart was full of kindness, compassion, energy and joy.

Joan was a skilled golfer, winning many trophies and golfing until the age of 85. In addition to golfing, she was also a tough competitor in bowling leagues. She was a very talented singer, performing in many choirs and at special venues like nursing homes, weddings and funerals in Chippewa Falls. As a lifelong animal-lover, she enjoyed bird watching, feeding squirrels, “talking” to the cows and, most recently, enjoying the company of her dog, Daisy.

Joan is survived by one daughter, Mary (Randy) Kobyluk of Labadie; three sons: David (Kielo) of Soddy Daisy, Tennessee, Jim (Jane) of Kennesaw, Georgia, and Tim (Tracy) of Hollister, Missouri; eight grandchildren: Daniel and Douglas (Emily) Ford, Meghan (Kyle) Pfister, Kelly Brown, Jaren Ford, Sara Ford, Katie (Will) Adams, Amanda Ford; four great-grandchildren: Liv Ford, Wyatt Adams, Mary Lynn and Jack Pfister; one sister, Mary (Barry) Nesja of Chippewa Falls; one brother, Dan (Lois) of Chippewa Falls; sisters-in-law: Pat and Barb Peloquin of Chippewa Falls; a special nephew, Burt Peloquin of Chippewa Falls, who was raised for years by Joan and Duane like a son; nieces and nephews; and other relatives and many friends.

Joan was preceded in death by her husband, Duane; daughter, Jean; sister, Wanda Meagher; brothers: Kenneth and Homer Peloquin Jr.; and her parents, Homer and Eleanor Peloquin.

The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Oak Pointe of Washington and St. John’s Mercy Hospice for their compassionate care of their mother.

Midlawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens is assisting the family. Services will be held later with interment at Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Springfield, Missouri.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to McDonell Area Catholic Schools, 1316 Bel Air Blvd., Chippewa Falls, WI, or a charity of donor’s choice.