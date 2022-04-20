MELROSE, WI—Joan M. Kersting, 80, formerly of Melrose, died Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Rolling Hills Rehabilitation Center, Sparta, Wisconsin.
Memorial services will be Saturday, April 23, 2022, at 1:00 PM at Zwickey Funeral Homes, Melrose Chapel.
MELROSE, WI—Joan M. Kersting, 80, formerly of Melrose, died Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Rolling Hills Rehabilitation Center, Sparta, Wisconsin.
Memorial services will be Saturday, April 23, 2022, at 1:00 PM at Zwickey Funeral Homes, Melrose Chapel.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.