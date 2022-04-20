 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Joan M. Kersting

MELROSE, WI—Joan M. Kersting, 80, formerly of Melrose, died Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Rolling Hills Rehabilitation Center, Sparta, Wisconsin.

Memorial services will be Saturday, April 23, 2022, at 1:00 PM at Zwickey Funeral Homes, Melrose Chapel.

