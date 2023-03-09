HOLMEN—Angels came for Joan M. (Roberge) Nelson March 2, 2023. They could be heard giggling as they left us all behind. Joan was born July 28, 1937 in North La Crosse, WI to Dorothy (Dolly) and George Roberge. She attended Catholic grade school and Logan High School. She married Maynard (Pete) Petrick right out of high school. Twin sons were born and after 10 years of marriage they divorced. Joan’s younger years were spent on the Black Rover where she and her life long friend, Carol Huber, along with her sisters and brothers enjoyed all of the opportunities for fun that the river and their and their dad’s boat livery had to offer. Huck Finn and Tom Sawyer could have learned a few tricks from that gang!

Later in life, Joan’s travels took her many interesting places. She could usually be found wherever there was fun and excitement. She enjoyed fishing, driving semi trucks, racing dog sleds and doing art which was her passion. She had an antique store on Main street in Onalaska and was the first woman electronics tech in the State of WI. Most important to her was spending time with her many nieces and nephews who looked upon her as a second mother.

Joan is survived by her son, Scott (Susan) Petrick of Virginia and their children: Nick, Joey, and Kristina ( Joel); two great-grand children; her brothers and sisters: William and Chuck Roberge, Georgie Stonedahl and Phyllis Prokes; many nieces and nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews; great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by infant son, Steven and her parents and grandparents.

Heartfelt thanks to her niece, Kim Stadtler for her many visits and love over the years, to Jeanne Scharff for her lasting friendship, to Carol Huber her oldest and dearest friend for over 76 yeas, to the Hopestay staff for all of their kindness.

A memorial gathering will be planned when the weather is nicer, her wish was for a big picnic. Memorials may be directed to the Coulee Region Humane Society in honor of Joan’s love of animals and their well being.