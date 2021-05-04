GALESVILLE—Joan M. Smith, 91, 0f Galesville, died April 30, 2021 peacefully in her home, surrounded by her family, after a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born October 21, 1929 in Evanston, IL, the child of Marie and Frank Roelke. After high school, she obtained her degree in nursing, met her husband and moved to Galesville.

Joan is survived by Larry, her husband of 68 years; her daughter, Tammi; her sons, James, Greg and Joel; her sister, Beverly “Susie” and her brother, Lee.

She was preceded in death by her son, Jon; her sister, Arline and her brothers, John, Frank “Butch”, Ronald, Kenneth and Gregg.

In lieu of flowers or other memorials, the family asks you consider a donation to the Galesville Food Pantry.

Services will be Friday, May 7, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. out of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Galesville with Fathers Delbert Malin and Antony Joseph officiating, Burial will follow at Trempealeau in Holy Cross Cemetery.

Friends may call at the church on Friday from 10:00 A.M. until services begin.

Zwickey Funeral Homes, in Galesville assisted the family.