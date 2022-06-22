Joan Marie (Cook) Alexander

RIVER FALLS - Joan Marie (Cook) Alexander, age 91, of River Falls passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on May 17, 2022. Joan was born on February 23, 1931, to Henry and Martha Cook of Menomonie, WI.

She was the youngest of four children. In early years, she attended St. Paul's Church School, graduating from Menomonie High in 1948. Bethesda Nursing School led to RN certification, which she always kept active. She held various RN positions through the years, including school nurse for River Falls Area Schools. Joan married Richard Alexander on Leap Day, 1952. They happily celebrated 70 years together this past February.

They moved to River Falls in 1960 with daughters Torrey, Carol and Polly. Joan enjoyed sewing for her girls, homemaking, and quilting later on. Girl Scouts, 4-H, various antique shops, Church, PEO and volunteer work kept her busy. She and Dick graduated from camping trips out West, to world travels.

The couple built a home on the Mississippi River at Alma to retire to. Winters were spent in the beautiful St. Padre Island, Texas area.

Joan is survived by husband, Richard; daughters: Torrey (Rod) Ostrem of Onalaska, WI and Carol Plumb of Laguna Vista, TX; sister, Janet Siler of Menomonie; plus many nieces and nephews were special to her. Joan had two grandchildren: Alexander and Paul Henry Heuer, sons of Torrey. Alexander has Oliver, 10 and Vivienne, 6, Joan's great-grandchildren.

Joan was preceded in death by sister Lorraine Steiner; and brother, Richard Cook. Also, beloved daughter, Paula Joan.

Joan was the heart, anchor, storyteller and encourager of our family.

A service was held on Tuesday May 24, 2022 at First Congregational Church of River Falls.

