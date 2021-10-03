Joan Mary (White) Skemp died peacefully with her children by her side on Tuesday, September 28, 2021.

Joan was born October 27, 1938, to Allen and Josephine (Kendhammer) White in La Crosse, WI. She was born 5th in a line of six siblings: Beverly, Robert, Ken, Sharon, and Bill.

Joan graduated from Aquinas High School where she met the love of her life David Dean Skemp. A true love story, they had six children: Andy (Bird) Skemp, Ed Skemp, Amy (Steve) Pellock, Ann (John) Todoroki, Chip (Roxanne) Skemp, and Sarah (Shane) Wilborn; Grandchildren Lacey Kapinus, Sam Pellock, Bryce (Lena) Pellock, Alex Todoroki, Jacob Todoroki, Alanna (Dustin) McShane, Tony (Katie) Skemp, Olivia (Tim) Yager, Maria Skemp, Riley, Abby, and David Wilborn, and great-grandchildren Layla, Madden, and Mason Virtue, Aubrey and Jonathan Pellock, Gracelynn and Decklin McShane, and Harper Jo Skemp. Joan was preceded in death by her loving husband David, her parents, four siblings: Beverly, Robert, Ken, and Sharon, and her grandson Steven Pellock. Joan was a devoted and doting wife after marrying David Dean Skemp on June 13, 1959.

After starting their family in La Crosse, WI the two moved to Davenport, IA. In 1969, Joan and David moved to Prairie Du Chien where they raised their children and started Coaches Family Restaurant.

In 1992, the two built Huckleberry’s. With the support of the Prairie Du Chien community they ran two successful businesses for over 50 years. Joan was a dedicated mother, having five children in five years and her sixth coming twelve years later. Joan and David enjoyed watching their children play sports, going out on the Mississippi River, and a good hand of cards. Joan was a wonderful cook, always bringing family and friends together. Dave and Joan loved going for long walks down by the river and the sculpture park with her beloved dog Maggie. Joan loved hearing her husband play the piano and dancing in the kitchen.

The family would like to thank Great River Care Center for the amazing love and care they had given Joan for the six months she was there; Crossing Rivers Hospice for the amazing knowledgeable staff who helped with care, love, and dignity for the final days and hours before Joan passed; and the people of Prairie du Chien for their love and support given to the family through these tough times.

Joan’s family will have an intimate celebration of life with immediate family in the near future.

The Garrity Funeral Home of Prairie du Chien is assisting the family. www.garrityfuneralhome.com.