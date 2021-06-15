Joan Reiland, a woman with a song in her heart, a dance in her step, a smile on her face, a contagious laugh, and always a helping hand to offer.

Our mother passed away June 12, 2021, at 91 years of age. She was born on September 20, 1929 to Joe and Alice Pawlak and resided in La Crosse all of her life. She is survived by her children: Julie (Brian) Kendall and their sons, Adam, Andrew, and Kyle; Jenny (John) Schroeder and their children, Ben (Vicky) Schroeder and their children, Rex and Cammi; Jake Schroeder, and Ali (Ted) Zieman and daughters, Avery and Luella; Jan (Joe) Kaminski, and daughters Anna (Nic) Oswalt and their children, Brooklynn, Hunter, and Kensington, and Carly (Kolby) Schlueter and their daughter, Alina; Joni Morford and her children, Michael and Tessa; John (Amy) Reiland; and Joe (Leslee), and their children, Anthony and Jay. Joan is also survived by her sister Norene Rochester. She was preceded in death by her two elder sisters, Betty Clark and Mary Jean Coleman, and grandson, Nicholas Reiland.

After graduating from Central High School, she attended UW-La Crosse. One fine day while working at Garvalia’s China Shop, she caught the eye of handsome shopper Jack Reiland. They were married in 1952 and celebrated 65 years of marriage before Jack passed away in March, 2020.