Joan Shirley Jorgenson

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC—Our Savior Jesus Christ has destroyed death and brought life and immortality to light through the Gospel.

Let us remember with thanksgiving what God has done through His servant Joan Jorgenson, who passed away in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, on July 23, 2022 at the age of 88. Joan is predeceased by her husband, Harold Jorgenson; parents, William and Hilda (Schnick) Kenyon; and brothers: William Kenyon, Jr. and Ronald Kenyon.

Joan was given life by her creator on July 4, 1934 in La Crosse, Wisconsin, the child of William and Hilda Kenyon. She was born again of water and the Spirit through Holy Baptism as an infant. On March 21, 1948, she publicly confessed her faith and was confirmed. Throughout her life, she strengthened her faith by receiving the precious gift of the Lord’s life-giving body and blood. She graduated from Logan High School in 1952. Her lifelong occupation was being a devoted wife and mother for her three children. Along the way she received an Associate’s Degree in accounting from the University of Wisconsin. She worked for several local busineses during her career, ultimately becoming the Controller for Mann Brothers Construction in Elkhorn, WI. Joan enjoyed gardening, decorating, reading and, especially, spoiling her grandchildren.

On May 2, 1953, she received the gift of a beloved companion in her spouse, Harold Jorgenson. She was blessed with the gift of three children: Ronald (Joy), Daniel (Jane) and Marcey. She was also blessed with seven grandchildren (Daniel, Matthew, Kathryn, Andrew, Christian, Erik and Dayna) and six great grandchildren (Clare, Frances, Anela, Madelyn, Aubrey and Molly).

Interment will be on August 5, 2022, at Oak Grove Cemetery, 1407 La Crosse St., La Crosse, WI at 11:00 a.m.. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to WELS Missions, N16W23377 Stone Ridge Drive, Waukesha, WI 53188.

The Lord gives and the Lord takes away; blessed be the name of the Lord. We give thanks to God our Father through Jesus Christ, our Lord, for our mother and sister in Christ, Joan Jorgenson.