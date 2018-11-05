Joan Woods

Joan Frances Woods, 80, died Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, succumbing to liver cancer.
She was born April 8, 1938, to Francis and Della (Nitzel) Vreeland in Rhinelander, Wis. Living in Sugar Camp, Wis., she attended Three Lakes High School, followed by the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. She graduated with a degree in business education. It was at Whitewater that she met David Woods and shortly after graduation they were married and settled in La Crosse.
Joan began teaching high school in Westby. She left to be at home after the birth of her son Bradley and a year later son Brian. When her sons started school, she returned to teaching taking a position at Western Wisconsin Technical Institute, now Western Technical College, teaching secretarial students. She then left teaching and was employed briefly by Heileman’s Brewery and then La Crosse Festivals as a secretary. Joan eventually took a job with Coulee Region United Educators as their office administrator, a job she held for 38 years and retired at age 72.
Joan and David were divorced in 1980 and a few years later she met her special friend, Ken Possehl. Jo and Ken were happily together until her passing.
Jo enjoyed her life. She loved spending time with friends and family. Between her sons and Ken’s son and daughter, there were plenty of special times to celebrate. She and Ken would go to the theater, concerts, reunions and family gatherings. She proudly supported her sons and grandsons sports and school functions. She watched the Packers, NASCAR and ‘Dancing with the Stars’ and rarely missed the six o’clock news. Jo and Ken were always finding new restaurants and visiting old familiar ones, not that they had to, because she was an excellent cook. They loved to take day trips to see and experience new things.
Joan was a devoted daughter, mother, grandmother and friend. She always took the time to listen and genuinely cared for everyone in her life. She carefully cultivated and maintained the relationships with those close to her. Whether she was caring for her aging parents or her grandsons, she made that time special for them. She had a knack for finding just the right card or personal gift for birthdays or holidays. We are all blessed to have known her and greatly saddened to have lost her.
Joan is survived by her sons, Brad and Brian (Tamara) Woods; grandsons, Jacob and Maxwell Woods; special friend, Ken Possehl; and his family, nephews, Todd Vreeland, David and Paul (Kathi)Woods; nieces, LeAnn Vreeland and Sarah Woods.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Della Vreeland; brother, Lee Vreeland; sister-in-law, Marylou Vreeland; and niece, Monica Vreeland-Brassell.
There will be a memorial gathering from 11a.m. until 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 9, at Schumacher Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Gundersen Heath System for making her final days comfortable. In lieu of flowers or gifts, we ask that you, please, make a donation to The La Crosse Public Education Foundation. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.