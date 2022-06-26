WINONA — Joanie S. Fox, age 76, of Winona passed away on Monday, June 20, 2022, at the Gundersen Health System Hospital in La Crosse.

She was born on June 25, 1945, in Winona to Joe and Dorothy (Walski) Maliszewski.

Joanie was a great lover of animals who enjoyed listening to her sister play live music, playing cards and BINGO, and visiting with her family and friends.

Joanie is lovingly survived by her children: Karla Anderson, Joe (Krystal) Packer, Jody (Jeff) Eppens, and Shannon (Jeremy) Lovejoy; sister, Carol Jonsgaard; grandchildren: Michael Wilson, Chris (Jessica) Wilson, and Mikenzie Lovejoy; six great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces; nephews; cousins; and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and a grandson, Michael Lovejoy.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Winona. Pastor Ryan Eden will officiate. Joanie will be laid to rest in St. Mary’s Cemetery. A luncheon will be held at the church following the burial.

Online condolences or memories may be left for Joanie’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.

Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.