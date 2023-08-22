ONALASKA—JoAnn B. Briggs, 88, of Onalaska, passed away Saturday, August 19, 2023 at Eagle Crest South, La Crosse.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at First Lutheran Church, 410 Main Street, Onalaska. Burial will take place in Beaver Creek Cemetery at a later date. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until time of service.

The Dickinson Family Funeral Homes & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be given in JoAnn’s name to a charity of donors choice.

