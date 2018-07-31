ONALASKA/BRICE PRAIRIE — JoAnn Bea Rayburn, 74, of Onalaska (Brice Prairie) passed away peacefully Sunday, July 29, 2018, at the Hillview Healthcare Facility.
She was born Oct. 27, 1943, to Laurel and Elma Hegy in Trempealeau. She married Charles Rayburn Sept. 12, 1964, at the Onalaska Methodist Church.
JoAnn loved spending time with family, doing puzzles, reading, playing piano and taking road trips.
She is survived by her husband, Charles Rayburn; sons, Dean of Onalaska, Rick (Rhonda) of Onalaska; grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Brock of Onalaska; sister, Paula (Doug) Duenkel of Holmen; brother, Lynn of Wyoming; and many extended family members.
She is preceded in death by her father, Laurel Hegy; and mother, Elma Hegy.
The family would like to thank the staff of the Hearten House 3 in Holmen.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 4, in the Prairie Room at the Coulee Region Cremation Group, 133 Mason St., Onalaska, with a visitation one hour prior to the service. The Rev. Ted DeWald will officiate.