SMITHFIELD, Va. — JoAnn J. Bjorkman of Smithfield, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Feb. 9, 2023. JoAnn was born on May 2, 1934, on the family farm in Dunn County, Wisconsin, to Louis and Nora (Johnstone) Dale. She graduated from Menomonie High School in 1952. After graduation, she worked in a variety of jobs, telephone operator, receptionist and salesclerk. She married Sid Bjorkman on Oct. 18, 1956, after meeting at a dance in Menomonie where Hank Thompson was playing.

JoAnn and Sid moved to Balsam Lake, Wisconsin, for Sid's job as a 4-H agent. They had two children shortly thereafter. They spent two years in Madison, Wisconsin, where Sid got his PhD at UW-Madison before moving to Amery, Wisconsin. JoAnn was a homemaker and was very supportive of Sid and 4-H. For 34 years, she spent her summers working as superintendent of entries for the Polk County Fair in Wisconsin.

After their kids left home, she spent her time painting with oil and watercolor and quilting. She enjoyed traveling with Sid to conferences for 4-H and the school board and visiting their grandchildren, who were the light of her life.

She lived in the same house for 48 years in Amery, Wisconsin, before moving to Smithfield, Virginia, to be near her daughter in 2015. She lived at Magnolia Manor Assisted Living and Willow Creek Nursing Home until she passed.

JoAnn was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Nora (Johnstone) Dale; her sister, Marlas (Eduard) Ranke; and her husband of 52 years, Sid Bjorkman.

She is survived by her children: Barry (Lisa) Bjorkman and daughter, Wendy (Mark) Solberg; five grandchildren: Sara Bjorkman, Nathan Bjorkman, Amanda (Ken) Dockum, Travis Solberg and Sierra Solberg (Kylan Rogers); one great-grandchild, Summer Noel Rogers and special friend, John Smithwick.

The family would like to thank the staff at Magnolia Manor, Willow Creek, and Riverside Hospice for taking such good care of JoAnn for the past seven years.

Funeral services were held at 11: a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at the Amery Congregational UCC in Amery. A visitation took place from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at the Williamson-White Funeral Home in Amery, as well as the hour prior to the service at church. Burial took place at the Amery Cemetery.

In honor of JoAnn's love of the Green Bay Packers, please wear your favorite Packer attire to the funeral. Memorials may be made to the American Parkinson's Disease Association.

To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute, please visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.