Joann Joyce Stremcha

LA CROSSE—Joann Joyce Stremcha, 78, of La Crosse passed away on Friday, June 11, 2021.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., on Friday, June 18, 2021, at the Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, Jostad Chapel, West Salem. Deacon Bob Zitlow will officiate. Burial will follow in Burns Cemetery for both Joann and her husband, Robert. A visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of service.

To view a full obituary and to send online condolences please visit the funeral home’s website at www.jandtfredrickson.com.

