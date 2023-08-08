Joann (Miller) Eckelberg, 81, went to her Heavenly home peacefully on Friday, August 4, 2023 at Hearten House Memory Care Facility in Holmen, WI. Joann was born to Donald and Lois (Johnson) Miller on March 1, 1942. She graduated from Wilton High School. On May 28, 1960, Joann was united in marriage to Eugene “Gene” Eckelberg. They were married 57 years.

Joann’s life was devoted to service and to her family. Everything she did was a selfless act for someone else and she never wanted the recognition she so deserved. She was typically quite embarrassed to receive any recognition. Anyone who knew her would fondly recall her being one of the busiest, and hardest working women they knew. And she was an incredibly fit lady well into her later years. She was the first person to visit a sick friend, or make a meal, or pan of bars – or 20—for those that needed her help.

Together, Joann and Gene raised four boys on the farm – no easy feat and that either kept them young or aged them faster, we’re not really sure.

In addition to farming for 40 years, Joann worked at NCR and gave many years to Lakeview Health Care Center in the kitchen and cleaning Hundt Apartments. In her “free time”, Joann did wall papering and painting for whoever needed it. Joann was a 4-H leader for years and taught many kids the art of woodworking and would watch those kids take their projects to the fair with full expectation of a blue ribbon. Joann was a dedicated member of Christ Ev. Lutheran Church in West Salem where she served for years on Ladies Aid and coordinated the church rummage sale where she donated all proceeds to her church.

She was heavily involved with the West Salem Historical Society where she felt a commitment to the upkeep of the Palmer-Gullickson Octagon Home, which was the former residence of her great aunts – Evelyn (McEldowney) Wedin and Rachel (McEldowney) Gullickson.

Her family was the pride and joy of Joann’s life. She always found the time to make it to a play, musical or sporting event the grandkids were in. She spent her time – and probably way too much money – making gingerbread houses at Christmas time. She wasn’t a hugger, but she most certainly showed her love in countless other ways.

The family knows that for all these things, Joann had many lifelong friends that will also miss her dearly.

Joann is survived by her four sons: Doug Eckelberg, Curt (Kim) Eckelberg, Bruce (Dawn) Eckelberg and David (Nancy) Eckelberg. Joann was a caring (and no-nonsense) grandmother to nine: Josh (Molli) Eckelberg, Dani (Clark) Draxler, Casey (Joe) Vacek, Jonathan (Amy) Eckelberg, Mandi (Lloyd) McKinney, Sam Eckelberg, Jake Eckelberg, Cassidy Eckelberg and Abigail Eckelberg. Joann loved the time she got to spend with her great-grandchildren: Gunner Eckelberg, Paisley Eckelberg, Owen Draxler, Ethan Draxler, Anna Vacek, Nora Vacek, Caden Eckelberg, Cole Eckelberg, Daniel Eckelberg and Grayson Alexander. Joann is further survived by brother, Conrad Miller; sister-in-law, Ellen (Bill) Reneau; brother-in-law, Stub Harmel.

She has been reunited in Heaven with those that preceded her in death – her loving husband, Gene; her parents; brother, Jerry Miller; sister, Jackie Hartmann; brother-in-law, Herman Reback; brothers- and sisters-in-law: John (Sharon) Eckelberg, Reuben (Pat) Eckelberg, Ray (Joyce) Eckelberg, Helen Harmel, Jerry (Patti) Eckelberg, and an infant sister-in-law, Kathryn Eckelberg. Joann was heartbroken at the loss of her 9-month-old great-granddaughter, Chloe Eckelberg.

The family would like to thank the amazing staff at Hearten House III for their compassionate care of Joann for the past 2+ years. They were wonderful with her and considered her family as well! Thank you as well to Mayo Hospice for making Joann comfortable in her final days on earth.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Christ Ev. Lutheran Church, 500 Park St., West Salem. The Rev. Don Frelitz will officiate. A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, August 8 at Christ Lutheran Church and from 10:00 AM until the time-of-service Wednesday at the church. Burial will follow in Christ Lutheran Cemetery in West Salem. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services in La Crosse is taking care of the arrangements. Online condolences can be sent to https://www.schumacher-kish.com/.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established to benefit those organizations Joann cared about so deeply.