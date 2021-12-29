Joanne Haynie

WINNEBAGO, Neb. — Joanne O’Dell Haynie was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother (Nanny) during her 86 years of life. She went home for Christmas to be with her beloved Ray in the early hours of December 24, 2021.

Joanne was born on May 9, 1935 in Winnebago, Nebraska. Joanne attended and graduated from the high school there, where she was a cheerleader and met her husband to be, Ray Haynie Sr. They were united in marriage on May 9, 1954. Ray and Joanne celebrated the rare height of 67 years of marriage. Together they worked and endured the highs and lows of life. They raised three beautiful children that were all at her side when she passed.

After high school Joanne attended and graduated from business college. Joanne and Ray worked together at Gundersen Medical Center in La Crosse, Wisconsin, for many years. They retired in 1996 and returned to the Portland area.

Joanne was passionate about serving Christ. She started the senior Bible fellowship group at Lynch Baptist Church, taught Sunday School for many years and baked cookies for Bible School. Ray and Joanne both enjoyed planning family reunions and fun get togethers. Food was often at the center of celebrations and Joanne was an excellent cook. She could often be heard saying “isn’t this fun” when she was with those she loved.

Joanne was spirited and determined. She expected much of herself and from those around her but also loved and cared deeply. She loved crocheting afghans and doilies for her family and friends.

Joanne was preceded in death by her husband Ray Haynie Sr; her siblings: Clara Ann (Ted) Teeters, Judd O’Dell; and son in law James Baxter.

Joanne is survived by her three children: Ray Haynie Jr. and wife Nancy of Spooner, WI, Renee Baxter of Troutdale, Oregon, Leigh Ann Bailey and her husband Mike of Pendleton, Oregon, and her sister Mary Lou Kai. Joanne is also survived by her five grandchildren: Elizabeth, Ray, Gary, Melissa and Stephanie, plus twelve great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. A private celebration of life will take place in May with the immediate family.

A favorite scripture that Joanne lived by and often shared with family is Philippians 4:6-7:

Be anxious for nothing, but in everything by prayer and supplication, with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God, and the peace of God which surpasses understanding, will guard your hearts and minds in Christ Jesus.