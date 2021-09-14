 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Joanne Knebes

Joanne Knebes

{{featured_button_text}}

Joanne Knebes

ST. PAUL, MN—Joanne Knebes died unexpectedly, but understandably due to a myriad of health problems that beset her this past year.

A graduate of Central High School in La Crosse, WI in 1969, Joanne was known for her sense of humor, baton twirling and downhill skiing. She was a graduate of the University of Minnesota and the University of St.Thomas achieving a Masters in Human Resources. Joanne was employed by Control Data, the University of St. Thomas, Goodwill, and the Minnesota Public Defenders Office. Joanne was a close friend to many and a good friend to all.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News