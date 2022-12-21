VIROQUA—Joanne Sherry, age 93, of Viroqua, WI, passed away Thursday, December 8, 2022 at Maplewood Assisted Living Facility. She was under the care of St. Croix Hospice for the past few weeks. Joanne was born at home on September 12, 1929 over the cheese factory where her dad was a cheesemaker in West Fork, WI. She was the daughter of Carl and Madeline (Brown) Ruetten. She graduated from Gays Mills High School in 1947. Joanne married Elling Sherry in Liberty Pole, WI, and they farmed together in Crawford and Vernon Counties before retiring to Viroqua in 1995. She was an active member of the South West Prairie, Utica, and Immanuel Lutheran Churches, where she served in some leadership roles. Singing for weddings, funerals, church choir, and being part of the West Prairie Singers provided her much enjoyment over the years. Joanne gardened and prepared wonderful food for her family and friends, which was pleasurable to her and those she served. Joanne is survived by three daughters: Diane (Rod) Hanson, Donna Nederloe, and Jo Ellen (Dean) Blegen; two sons: Kent and Kevin (Ann) Sherry; grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Arik (Angela) Hanson and their children, Matthew and Amy; Aaron (Kris) Hanson and their children: Levi, Monroe, Maverick, and Bodhi, Ashley and Shawn Solem; Brian (Jessica) Nederloe and their family: Owen, Mason, and Cayden; Angie Blegen; Ben Blegen; Chris (Stacy) Blegen and their family: Henry, Ava, Grace, and Samuel; Darci (Adam) Achenbach and their daughters: Cali (with her son, Axton), Lexi Collins, and Ivy Jo Achenbach; Dana and Kyle Mueller and their children: Krossyn and Kynree; and Sydney, Kade, and Jhett Sherry; a sister-in-law, Charlotte Sherry; a brother-in-law, Ed O’Connor; many nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, Joanne was preceded in death by her husband, Elling, in 2015; three sisters: Sally Kassera, Nancy O’Connor, and Donna Ruetten; two brothers: Bryce and James Ruetten; a son-in-law, Mark R. Nederloe; a daughter-in-law, Jetta (Trautsch) Sherry; and her in-laws: Sydney and Ella (Wee) Sherry. Funeral services will be at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Viroqua, with Rev. Michelle Engh officiating. Burial will be in the Viroqua Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday, December 17, 2022 from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Thorson-Popp Funeral and Cremation Services in Viroqua is entrusted with her services. The family is very grateful to Dr. Deborah Prior and her staff for the caring concern they gave for Joanne. The love, support and all the wonderful care of the staff at Maplewood Assisted Living and St. Croix Hospice is also greatly appreciated. Online condolences: www.thorsonpopp.com