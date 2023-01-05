TREMPEALEAU—Joanne T. Hayter, 98 of Trempealeau, WI died Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at Marinuka Manor, Galesville.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church, 11646 South Street, Trempealeau. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Winona. A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until time of service.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to VFW Post 1915, 24423 3rd Street, Trempealeau, Trempealeau Village Fire Department or First Responders, 11620 Fremont Street, Trempealeau, or Shirley M Wright Memorial Library, 11455 Fremont Street, Trempealeau.
