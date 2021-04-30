Jody (McLees) Duwe, age 59, of Genoa, had her life tragically taken away along with her granddaughter, Nevaeh Niemyjski, due to a car accident on Tuesday, April 27, 2021. She was born in La Crosse on September 30, 1961, to the late Robert McLees and Joyce (Wolfe) Stilwell. She married Bruce Duwe on June 27, 1987 and worked at Credit Bureau Data as a legal supervisor for over 30 years. She enjoyed NASCAR and Vernon Vineyards, but her favorite joy of all was being “Nana” to her grandchildren. Survivors include her husband of nearly 34 years, Bruce Duwe; her daughters, Ashley (Derek Crocker) Duwe of Sparta and Amanda (Mike) Niemyjski of Genoa; her sister, Mary (Bret) Haydysch of La Crosse; her mother, Joyce of Stoddard; her grandchildren: Lincoln and Riley Niemyjski; brother-in-law, George (Kathleen) Brosius; sister-in-law, Barb (Lonnie) Aulwes; many friends and relatives too numerous to mention.