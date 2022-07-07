WASHBURN—Jodyne Rena Reiten, age 60, of Washburn, passed away Thursday, June 30, 2022 with her family by her side, after a short and courageous battle with cancer. She was born September 6, 1961, in Chippewa Falls, the daughter of Keith and Carol (Sweeney) Mueller.

In 1980, she graduated from Chippewa Falls High School and later received a degree in radiology from District One Technical College in 1982. On September 26, 1987, she married Dave Reiten in Chippewa Falls. For many years, she worked for the Washburn Hospital, Clinic, and Essentia Health, in Ashland, as a mammographer. Jody was a dedicated employee and loved visiting with her patients. Her patients were loved by her and she loved them. Jody enjoyed flowers, flower gardening, playing cards, golfing with her husband, and traveling. She always treated everyone the same and enjoyed spending time with her friends and family. Jody always had a hug, smile, and a kind word for everyone she met.

She is survived by her mother, Carol; siblings: Bryan Mueller and Brent (Jamie) Mueller; and five nieces and nephews: Derek (Jocelyn) Mueller, Kyle Mueller, Austin Mueller, Dan (Caryl) Young, and Kim (Bob) Owens.

She was preceded in death by her father, Keith; husband, David on October 23, 2021; and a nephew, Brett Mueller; and a niece, Joy Berman.

A funeral service will be held 11:00 A.M. Saturday, July 9, 2022, at the Harbor View Event Center, in Washburn. Interment will take place in the Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. on Friday, July 8, 2022 at the Bratley Funeral Home, in Washburn and continue one hour prior to the service on Saturday, at the Harbor View Event Center, in Washburn.

Arrangements are by the Bratley Funeral Home, in Washburn.