Joel selflessly donated his body to the Mayo Clinic Bequest Program. A memorial service for Joel will be 11 a.m., Friday, March 3, 2023 at Hoff Celebration of Life Center with the Reverend Michael Short officiating. Visitation will be 4-6 p.m., Thursday and one hour prior to the service all at the funeral home. He will be laid to rest at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery – Preston.