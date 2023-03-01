WINONA — Joel Peter Bjorlo, 79, of Winona died Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, at his home. Joel selflessly donated his body to the Mayo Clinic Bequest Program. A memorial service for Joel will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 3, 2023, at Hoff Celebration of Life Center with the Reverend Michael Short officiating. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and one hour prior to the service all at the funeral home. He will be laid to rest at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Preston.