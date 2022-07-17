John A. Mooney II passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at the age of 77 while surrounded by his family.

John was known as a family man. He was the loving husband of Mary (Lauterbach) for nearly 55 years, the proud father of John III (Julie C.), Patrick (Tammy) and Michael (Julie A.) Mooney and special grandpa to Jacob, Zachary, Eliana, John IV (Jack) and Kellan Mooney. He is survived by sisters: Suzann (the late Jack) Caldwell, Jeannie (Dan) Gordon and Nancy Davis. John will also be missed by nieces, nephews and many, many friends.

Raised in La Crosse, John was the son of the late John A. and Nettie Mooney. He was a 1962 graduate of Central High School, and in 1966 he graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater with degrees in Marketing and Economics. Later that year John enlisted in the Army and was trained as a combat medic, serving at Fort Sam Houston, Texas.

After his discharge, John became an agent with the New York Life Insurance Company, a career he enjoyed for 55 years. He was a life member of the Million Dollar Round Table. In 1974 John earned his CLU designation and completed his ChFC in 1976. That same year he received the Outstanding Young Alumni Award from UW-Whitewater.

For 30 years John served on the advisory board for Whitewater’s Business School and also taught CLU classes at Marquette University for 10 years. John was a 32nd degree Mason. He was a member of Tripoli Temple, The Royal Order of Jesters Court 101, El Hajj, Scottish Rite and Nathan Hale Blue Lodge #350. John was very civic minded. He was known as a fund raiser for his church, Muskego schools and the fire department.

In 2000 he joined Muskego’s Tess Corners Fire Department as a Special Projects Director and was instrumental in raising funds for thermal imaging equipment for the department. He was a founding member and great supporter of Muskego’s National Night Out. For the past 15 years John was a Police and Fire Commissioner for the city of Muskego, serving as the president for three years.

He was a man who loved his family, his city and his country.

The Mooney family would like to thank the ProHealth doctors and staff who were so kind and caring during John’s illness.

John often said, “Plan for the worst and hope for the best.” He lived by these words until his last day.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Atonement Lutheran Church S70 W16244 Martin Dr. in Muskego, Wis. with visitation from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., service 1:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers suggested memorials are Shriners Hospitals for Children, Atonement Lutheran Church Youth Programs and Atonement Lutheran Church.

Hartson Funeral Home is serving the family.