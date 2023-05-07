I died Thursday, May 4, 2023. The funeral Mass will be at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Roncalli Newman Catholic Parish, 1732 State Street, La Crosse. Fr. Billy Dodge will officiate. A visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of mass, Tuesday at the church. Following the Mass, military honors will be rendered at the church. Following a time of fellowship, a graveside service will be at 2:00 p.m. at Mormon Coulee Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Online condolences can be offered at www.fredricksonfuneralhomes.com.